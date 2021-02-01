Investigators call siblings found in pond 'tragic accident'

The investigative report reveals new details into the circumstances surrounding a young brother and sister found in a neighborhood pond.

Deputies say they believe this was a tragic accident.

Seminole County deputies received a 911 call on Sunday night. When investigators arrived at the scene, a man in the home told investigators David, 2, and Davielle, 3, wandered out of the house around 7:15 p.m.

The children's mother told investigators that both of her children are autistic and tend to gravitate toward the neighborhood pond.

That first deputy that arrived at the home cleared the house while the next deputy headed straight to the pond. The sheriff's office said one of the deputies found David floating in the water. The dive team found Davielle a few minutes later underwater.

Neighbors tell FOX 35 News it was a dramatic and heartbreaking scene.

Both children were rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced dead a short time later.

"My heart goes out to that family. Like to lose two little ones, it’s just amazing that I don’t think I could survive that," said neighbor Jeanna Malines.

A spokesperson for the Seminole County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 35 News that their hearts go out to the family of the siblings and their loved ones.