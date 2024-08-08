Expand / Collapse search

Shooting reported in Pierson

Published  August 8, 2024 6:42am EDT
Volusia County
PIERSON, Fla. - An apparent shooting investigation was underway in Pierson late Wednesday night. 

FOX 35 crews were on the scene in the area of 300 Christmas Road just after 10 p.m. 

No details have been released at this time. 

This is a developing story. 

