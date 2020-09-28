Expand / Collapse search

Shooting outside Taylor Swift's TriBeCa home

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 47 mins ago
Entertainment
FOX 5 NY

Shooting outside Taylor Swift home

An armed robbery took place outside Taylor Swift's TriBeCa home on Franklin Street.

NEW YORK - Gunshots rang out outside singer Taylor Swift's TriBeCa home after an armed robbery at a sneaker store nearby, according to police.

The wild incident happened Sunday at about 5 p.m. near 153 Franklin Street. Swift purchased the $18 million townhome in 2017. She also owns several apartments next door.

Four shots were fired, added police. It was the second shooting on the ritzy block in a month, reported the NY Post. No one was injured.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Cops are searching for three suspects who fled eastbound. 

Police said two suspects were wearing blue jeans and white T-shirts, and a third was wearing blue jeans with a blue T-shirt.