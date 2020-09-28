Shooting outside Taylor Swift's TriBeCa home

Gunshots rang out outside singer Taylor Swift's TriBeCa home after an armed robbery at a sneaker store nearby, according to police.

The wild incident happened Sunday at about 5 p.m. near 153 Franklin Street. Swift purchased the $18 million townhome in 2017. She also owns several apartments next door.

Four shots were fired, added police. It was the second shooting on the ritzy block in a month, reported the NY Post. No one was injured.

Cops are searching for three suspects who fled eastbound.

Police said two suspects were wearing blue jeans and white T-shirts, and a third was wearing blue jeans with a blue T-shirt.