Both Disney World water parks will be open this summer

For the second time since the pandemic, both Disney World water parks will be open at the same time.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach will both be open to visitors starting May 12, Disney has announced.

For the past few years, Disney has only had one water park open at a time—alternating between one park being in operation, while the other is closed for seasonal maintenance.

When will the water parks be open?

Blizzard Beach will reopen on Feb. 15, when Typhoon Lagoon will temporarily close for refurbishment.

Typhoon Lagoon will reopen on May 12, joining Blizzard Beach for the summer season.

Both water parks will remain open all summer long, Disney said in a blog post.

How much are Disney water park tickets?

A one-day water park ticket costs $74 for visitors ages 10 and older and $68 for children between the ages of 3 and 9, according to the Disney World website.

Disney is again offering free admission to a water park to Disney hotel guests on their check-in day. The perk will be available for stays between May 26 and Sept. 8.

Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach: What's the difference?

Disney’s water parks have two different themes.

Typhoon Lagoon, which opened in June 1989, is centered around a typhoon that wreaked havoc on a formerly pristine island paradise.

Blizzard Beach, which opened in April 1995, is themed to a ski resort that "melted" into a water park.

Both water parks feature several attractions, including slides, lazy rivers and wave pools.