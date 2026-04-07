Sheriff sends stern warning to social media promoters of 'Daytona Beach Takeover' event

The Brief Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is issuing a stern warning to promoters of an unsanctioned "Daytona Beach Takeover" event scheduled for April 6 through 11, threatening lawsuits and criminal charges if the gathering proceeds. The crackdown follows a chaotic March weekend that saw four shootings and over 130 arrests, prompting officials to send formal cease-and-desist letters to organizers as young as 18 years old. Law enforcement is prepared to reinstate a "special event zone" and strict curfews to prevent further violence.



Volusia County officials continue to crack down on unsanctioned parties by Spring Breakers in Daytona Beach.

In response to the recent crime concerning Spring Break visitors in Daytona, the Volusia County Sheriff is now threatening lawsuits and potential criminal charges.

What we know:

A response from Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood came after flyers of a "Daytona Beach Takeover" event were posted on social media sites. The event is scheduled for this week, April 6 through 11.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood calls to remove Spring Break promoters in Daytona Beach. (Source: Sheriff Mike Chitwood)

But, Sheriff Chitwood is warning promoters now, this event should not take place. The sheriff's office is moving to shut the event down.

"You can't promote events which shoot and loot is the underscoring theme to this," Chitwood told FOX 35's Chancelor Winn.

The backstory:

Chitwood's warning to social media promoters comes after Daytona Beach officials instilled a curfew and declared a state of emergency after chaos broke out the weekend after Daytona Bike week commenced.

On the weekend of March 14, four shootings took place in a single weekend – resulting in 133 arrests in Daytona and New Smyrna Beach.

In response, the city was placed under curfew from Friday, March 20, to Friday, March 27, 2026 – preventing kids 17 and younger from being unsupervised between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 p.m. within the "special event zone" designated at Daytona Beach.

Now, Chitwood says the special event zone might need to be brought back if the promoters don't stop.

Cease and desist letters

According to Chitwood, law enforcement has sent cease and desist letters to the alleged promoters – some who are as young as 18 years old.

"You have to crack down on what's going on with the Internet," Chitwood said.