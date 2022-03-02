Sheriff Mina hopes Biden's statement is ‘final nail in coffin’ for 'defund police' movement

Orange County Sheriff John Mina has responded to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

The president gave his speech on Tuesday night. He also tweeted his thoughts on protecting law enforcement.

"I know what works: investing in crime prevention and community police officers who’ll walk the beat, know the neighborhood, and restore trust and safety.

We have to fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities."

In response, Sheriff Mina tweeted on Wednesday morning: "Hopefully the final nail in the coffin for the ‘defund the police’ movement."

During his speech, Biden also outlined plans to address inflation by reinvesting in American manufacturing capacity, speeding supply chains and reducing the burden of childcare and eldercare on workers.

A February AP-NORC poll found that more people disapproved than approved of how Biden is handling his job, 55% to 44%. That's down from a 60% favorable rating last July.

Ahead of the speech, White House officials acknowledged the mood of the country is "sour," citing the lingering pandemic and inflation.

