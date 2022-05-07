Sheriff: Lake Weir Middle School dean accused of sexually battering student bonded out of jail

article

Marion County deputies arrested a Lake Weir Middle School dean on Thursday, following accusations of sexual battery on a student. By Saturday morning, Henry Anderson, 40, was released from the Marion County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Investigators say the female student told them Anderson picked her up from her home on Wednesday night around 10pm and brought her to the school's weight room for a work-out. While together, she says the dean and coach sexually battered her during a post-exercise massage. According to the release, Anderson took the girl to Wendy's for food and then brought her home around 1:30am.

Deputies say there is evidence on the victim's phone to corroborate her description of the incident.

During questioning, Anderson gave several inconsistent statements about the contact, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives believe Anderson may have other victims. Anyone with further information of knowledge of additional victims should contact Detective Caitlin Hartigan at (352) 368-3535 or Detective Karla Santana-Palau at (352) 368-3548.