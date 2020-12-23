Sheriff Grady Judd appointed to Trump administration council

article

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd was appointed to a council within President Donald Trump’s administration that focuses on federal juvenile delinquency programs.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office announced Trump appointed Judd to the Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

According to its website, it’s described as:

"An independent organization in the executive branch that coordinates all federal juvenile delinquency prevention programs, all federal programs and activities that detain or care for unaccompanied juveniles, and all federal programs relating to missing and exploited children."

The council meets quarterly in Washington D.C.

"I am honored to have been appointed by President Trump...the Council's purpose is to coordinate federal programs related to delinquency prevention and missing and exploited children," Sheriff Judd said in a statement. "My agency and I have a long-standing commitment to protecting children, especially those who have been victimized, exploited, or who are missing. I look forward to contributing towards the Council's mission in this area. "

The sheriff's full statement can be found below:

