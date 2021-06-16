Sheriff: Death investigation underway after county worker finds body in Mims

article

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found off a roadway in Mims.

According to the sheriff's office, the body was discovered by a county worker in the area of Cuyler Street and Hammock Road on Wednesday morning.

"Agents from the Homicide and Crime Scene Units are currently in the process of conducting interviews and collecting evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. Further information will be provided as it becomes available."

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to please call Agent Samantha Grimes of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for details.