Sheriff: Baby killed by speeding tow truck driver in northwest Harris County

A tow truck driver has been arrested Sunday after crashing into another car with a baby inside in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it happened in the 6600 block of Cunningham near W. Little York Rd around 10 a.m.

During a press conference with the Vehicular Crimes Division, Sean Teare said a Nissan was heading eastbound and stopped at a red light. That's when a tow truck hauling another vehicle was heading eastbound, speeding, and rear-ended the Nissan, causing it to crash into a ditch.

We're told there was a baby boy, about 4 to 7-months-old in the backseat, who was rushed to the hospital in serious condition but was later succumbed to their injuries. Teare was unable to disclose how many other people were in the Nissan but said they were hospitalized as well including one of the baby's parents.

"We just don't know right now who else was in the car," he said. "We know for certain that the mother was in the car, we know for certain that the little boy was in the car."

Authorities also said the tow truck driver remained on the scene but was taken into custody, where manslaughter charges have been accepted by the district attorney's office.

Teare said the driver could face additional charges pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

FOX 26 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.