Sheriff: Animals endured 'torturous abuse' in Florida man's dog fighting ring

A southwest Florida man is facing charges that he operated dog and rooster fighting rings out of his home.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said they found numerous injured roosters and pit bulls at the home of Rafael Del Valle Jomarron and an empty pool that had been converted into a fighting pit during a raid of the home last month.

They had originally gone to the home to assist federal officials who were investigating the home as the source of a radio blocking signal that was interfering with airplanes’ GPS trackers.

Deputies seized six female bull terriers, one female hound dog, two male bull terriers, and a rooster that had severe injuries to its chest and back, according to the Naples Daily News.

Three of the dogs were pregnant.

"These innocent animals endured repeated torturous abuse, suffering, and pain," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a press release.

Jomarron, 40, denied that he was fighting the animals, saying their injuries occurred during breeding. He turned himself in on Friday to face charges of animal cruelty causing death or suffering, animal fighting, and other charges.

