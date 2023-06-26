Hundreds of fish eggs create lava lamp illusion in mesmerizing video at Florida facility

Upon first glance, you might think you're watching an orange lava lamp – but it's actually hundreds of channel catfish eggs swimming around until they hatch.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shared a video on social media Monday that shows hundreds upon hundreds of channel catfish eggs at a fish hatchery facility. The fish grow in hatchery ponds for stocking in public bodies of water throughout the state, the FWC said.

In the video, you can see the light orange beings move around in a clear tube filled with fresh flowing water to keep them healthy, the FWC said.

You can also see little black dots, which the FWC said are actually their eyes.

What do channel catfish look like when they hatch?

Illustration by Duane Raver. (Photo by VCG Wilson/Corbis via Getty Images)

Channel catfish are easily distinguished by their whisker-like sensory barbels and forked tails, the FWC said. They have a rounded anal fin and scattered black spots along their back and sides.

During spawning season, male channel catfish become especially dark and develop a thickened pad on their head.

These bottom feeders are typically found throughout Florida and spawn in holes and crevices.