Shaquille O'Neal's Central Florida mansion sells for $11 million

NBA legend Shaquille "Shaq" O’Neal's massive Windermere, Florida home has finally sold.

At $11,000,000, it is the highest sales price ever recorded for a single-family home, not only inside the gates of the exclusive Isleworth Golf & Country Club but in all of Windermere and Orange County, according to Stockworth Realty who is representing the buyer.

The identity of the buyer is not being disclosed for confidentiality reasons. Rob Rahter, broker-associate with Stockworth, confirmed the new owners are a local family with plans to renovate and add on before occupying the home as their primary residence.

The 12-bedroom, 15-bath home first went to market in the spring of 2018 at $28,000,000, with the list price of the home having been reduced to $16,500,000 in November 2020.

The mansion sits on Giffin Court along the shores of Lake Butler on the Butler Chain of Lakes and includes more than 35,000 total square feet, spanning nearly 4-acres.

Some of the home's features include a massive swimming pool that measures 95-feet long and 15-feet deep. The pool has rock wall creations and multiple waterfalls. Inside the home are multiple car show garages, a custom movie theatre, and a full-sized indoor basketball court dubbed "The Shaq Center."

O’Neal bought the property for $3.95 million in 1993 during his time with the Orlando Magic. It has been further expanded and customized since then.

According to the Orange County Property Appraiser, the 2021 estimate of proposed taxes was approximately $137,000.

