Deputies: Serial sexual predator growing bolder with each incident

The Orange County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to identify a man accused of exposing himself in three different incidents in the same area.

"He was basically on the window like this, looking," said one of the victims, Jazmin Salgado.

She said her Ring security system caught a suspect believed to be a serial sex predator. Deputies said he committed a lewd act while peeping through Salgado's blinds back in December. At the time, she was about to fall asleep when she received the Ring notification.

"When I got the alert, I went outside but he was already gone."

She said he returned two weeks later.

"You don’t think there’s people out there like that. It’s Creepy."

Lt Chris Dillon, with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, said the suspect is growing bolder with each new offense.

"It’s progressed from looking in the windows to going inside the houses and just standing over people, ladies while they slept to now breaking into an open door and getting physical with the victim," he said.

On July 12, Lt. Dillon said this same suspect got even more brazen with a different woman.

"She actually fought off the individual and fled her home and call 911."

Deputies are concerned there are other victims in the Pine Hills neighborhood, saying the suspect tried breaking into other homes. They are encouraging neighbors to check their Ring video.

"We believe somebody in the community will know this individual. We also believe he is somewhere in this same area."

Even Salgado said she has seen him walking in the neighborhood.

"I guess the person’s getting more aggressive, and it’s kind of scary. If he was able to break into somebody’s house and do this, this is somebody that needs to be stopped."

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

