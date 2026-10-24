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Video: SUV loses control, slams into Orlando restaurant patio

By
FOX 35 Orlando
News
Published October 24, 2026 12:57 PM EDT
Published October 24, 2026 12:57 PM EDT
Car plows into Orlando restaurant
Car plows into Orlando restaurant

Car plows into Orlando restaurant

Video shows a vehicle plowing into the patio section of the Moderne restaurant in Orlando.

The Brief

    • Video of the crash, provided by the restaurant’s owner, shows a black SUV plowing through the outdoor patio around 4:00 a.m.
    • According to the owner, no one was on the patio at the time of the crash.

ORLANDO, Fla. - An SUV crashed through the patio of Moderne, an upscale bar and grill on East Colonial Drive in Orlando, early Saturday morning, causing significant damage to the business.

What we know:

Video of the crash, provided by the restaurant’s owner, shows a black SUV plowing through the outdoor patio around 4:00 a.m. 

The vehicle strikes a safety barricade, sending tables and chairs flying as it barrels through the seating area.

According to the owner, no one was on the patio at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

The driver’s condition is unknown.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Orlando Police Department for more information. It's unclear what caused the vehicle to crash, and it's unclear if anyone was cited.

The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the owner of Moderne restaurant in Orlando.

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