President Donald Trump to attend midterm election rally in Daytona Beach, GOP says

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The Brief President Donald Trump will attend a midterm rally in Daytona Beach on Friday night, Oct. 30, according to the Republican National Committee. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and President Trump is expected to start at 7 p.m., according to the website. A location has not been announced. President Trump was in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday, Oct. 23 for another midterm rally, part of a last push by Republicans ahead of the November 3 election.



President Donald Trump will reportedly head back to Florida next week to attend a rally in Daytona Beach ahead of the 2026 midterm election, according to the Republican National Committee.

GOP: Trump to attend midterm rally in Daytona Beach

What we know:

The rally will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, in Daytona Beach, according to the GOP website.

Rally schedule:

3:30 p.m. — Doors open

5:30 p.m. — Program starts

7 p.m. — President Trump expected to start

The White House has not officially announced the rally or included it in the president's online schedule (At last check, the President's schedule is listed through Wednesday, Oct. 28).

What we don't know:

A specific location for the rally has not yet been announced, nor have a full list of speakers expected to attend.

What you can do:

Those wanting to attend the rally can request a max of four tickets via the website.

Local perspective:

It will mark Trump's second rally in Florida in a week. Trump attended a rally on Friday, Oct. 23, in Fort Myers, part of a weeks-long span of rallies across the country ahead of the midterms.