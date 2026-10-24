Teen killed in four-vehicle crash in Orange County, officials say

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The Brief The crash took place at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Friday. Troopers confirm that an 18-year-old male passenger in the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



A four-vehicle crash on State Road 429 north of State Road 438 left one person dead and several others injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash took place at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Friday.

What we know:

According to officials, the crash involved a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, a 2025 Kia Sportage and a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro. The vehicles were traveling southbound near mile marker 24.

Troopers say the Jeep Cherokee and Hyundai Sonata were traveling in the inside center lane, with the Sonata ahead of the Jeep. The Chevrolet Camaro was traveling behind both vehicles in the same lane.

The report suggests that the Jeep's driver failed to avoid the Hyundai ahead, resulting in the front-left portion of the Jeep striking the rear of the Sonata. The Kia Sportage, which was traveling southbound in the outside lane, subsequently struck debris from the initial collision.

Following the first impact, the Hyundai entered the direct path of the Chevrolet Camaro, which struck the rear of the Sonata.

According to officials, the Hyundai's driver, two female passengers ages 16 and 14, the Jeep's driver, and the Camaro's driver and passenger were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC) with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers confirm that an 18-year-old male passenger in the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. The Kia's driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identities of those involved, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.