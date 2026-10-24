6 people killed in fiery crash on Florida Turnpike, FHP says

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The Brief According to officials, the crash happened around 9:31 p.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 252. The driver of the SUV failed to avoid the Road Ranger truck. The SUV struck the right rear of the truck, sending both vehicles off the roadway and into flames. Troopers said the SUV’s driver and five adult passengers became trapped inside the burning vehicle.



Six people were killed in a fiery crash involving an SUV and a Florida Turnpike Road Ranger truck in Orange County on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to officials, the crash happened around 9:31 p.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 252.

What we know:

Troopers say the Road Ranger truck was parked in the median with its emergency lights on while assisting with an earlier incident.

The driver, a 28-year-old Kissimmee man, was then dispatched to help a disabled box truck on the outside shoulder and began moving across the roadway.

According to officials, at the same time, a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling northbound in the inside lane. Witnesses told troopers the SUV was moving at a high rate of speed and had no headlights on.

FHP said that the driver of the SUV failed to avoid the Road Ranger truck. The front left side of the SUV struck the right rear of the truck, sending both vehicles off the roadway and into flames.

Troopers said the SUV’s driver and five adult passengers became trapped inside the burning vehicle. All six were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Road Ranger driver suffered minor injuries. He was not taken to a hospital and remained at the scene to assist investigators.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the six victims, and the crash remains under investigation.