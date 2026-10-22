Plea deal could keep Anna Kepner’s alleged killer out of prison for life

The Brief A legal team representing a teenager accused of killing his stepsister on a cruise requested more time to decide on a potential plea deal. Timothy Hudson faces life in prison after being charged with rape and murder during a family vacation. A judge granted the defense extra months to review a final issue before a Jan. 15 deadline.



A teenager accused of raping and strangling his stepsister on a family cruise may agree to a plea deal to avoid spending the rest of his life in prison, according to court documents.

Timothy Hudson court case

What we know:

Defense attorneys for Timothy Hudson asked a judge for more time to evaluate one remaining issue before deciding whether to plead guilty or go to trial. Hudson was 16 years old at the time of the alleged attack, where he is accused of raping and strangling Anna Kepner aboard a cruise ship. If convicted at trial, he could face life behind bars.

Defense legal strategy

What we don't know:

Court filings do not specify what single issue requires more time. Criminal defense attorney Geoffrey Golub, who is not affiliated with the case, said the delay could involve a mental health exam to evaluate an insanity defense. Golub noted the federal government has a strong case and suggested the defense team may push for a 30 to 35-year sentence with parole review eligibility at 25 years.

"If they’re going to offer something that is less than life, yet still give him a life, I think that is the way to go," said Golub.

Federal cruise murder charge

What's next:

The judge granted the defense's request, extending the deadline to build the case or settle outside of court. The deadline to finalize a plea deal is Jan. 15.