Teens face judge in alleged group attack on fellow student outside Harmony High School

The Brief Brian Alexander Ramirez and Quianelle Antonio Reyes-Cintron, both 18, appeared before a judge over an alleged group attack outside Harmony High School on Oct. 16. Investigators say nine students attacked a teen who intervened in an alleged bullying incident, leaving him needing 11 stitches. Both men were released under restrictions, while seven other minors also face charges in the case.



Two 18-year-old Harmony High School students accused of participating in a group attack on a fellow student outside the school appeared before a judge Thursday as investigators detailed an incident that allegedly left a student needing 11 stitches.

The two 18-year-olds were among nine total students arrested. The others are minors.

Beaten student intervened in alleged bullying incident, authorities say

Brian Alexander Ramirez and Quianelle Antonio Reyes-Cintron were arrested in connection with the Oct. 16 attack. Both were released from custody under conditions prohibiting them from contacting the victims and other teens charged in the case. They also are barred from returning to Harmony High School.

"You've been arrested on a warrant in which a court has already found probable cause," the judge told Ramirez.

Brian Alexander Ramirez

Defense challenges evidence against Reyes-Cintron

Reyes-Cintron's attorney argued that the arrest affidavit did not establish that his client physically struck the victim.

Quianelle Antonio Reyes-Cintron

"There is no such indication here that he even touched the alleged victim," the attorney said, adding that the affidavit referenced videos depicting Reyes-Cintron but did not state that he was shown making contact with anyone.

The judge declined to reconsider the probable cause finding, saying the defense could file a motion to dismiss.

Investigators say attack followed bullying incident

According to investigators, the victim intervened after seeing students throw carrots at a girl during lunch. The victim attempted to walk away with the girl, but deputies said nine students later attacked him near a tunnel outside the school.

Quianelle Antonio Reyes-Cintron (left) and Brian Alexander Ramirez

The assault left the student needing 11 stitches, investigators said. Cellphone video helped authorities identify the suspects.

Nine male students were arrested after authorities said they attacked a fellow student outside Harmony High School following a lunchtime confrontation involving an incident of bullying. [Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office]

Seven additional students, all minors, also face charges in connection with the incident. They were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Sheriff warns of consequences for student violence

In a statement, Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon warned students that violence would lead to arrests, whether it occurred on or off school grounds.

"If you put your hands on another student on or off campus, deputies will arrest you," Blackmon said.