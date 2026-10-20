Winter Springs Police Chief apologizes, officer resigns after FOX 35 investigation: EXCLUSIVE

The Brief Kevin Finley was held at gunpoint in his own driveway by an officer who accused him of evading police. The cameras on Kevin’s Tesla proved to a judge that he never saw the officer, and the case was dismissed. The Chief of Police is now apologizing for the incident, and the officer resigned amidst an internal investigation.



A Winter Springs Police officer held Kevin Finley at gunpoint and placed him in handcuffs in his own driveway, accusing him of fleeing.

Finley was acquitted of his charges after playing a judge footage from his Tesla, which showed that he did not see the officer trying to pull him over for a traffic stop.

Arrested at gunpoint in his driveway

The backstory:

The case took nearly two years to resolve.

Finley said he was driving home after dropping off his children at school when he encountered a vehicle stopped in a median. Believing it was disabled or making a U-turn, he drove past it.

A Winter Springs police officer attempted to stop him, but Finley said he never realized police were behind him.

Tesla footage showed there was only a brief moment when the patrol car's emergency lights were visible before curves in the road and nearby buildings obscured the unmarked vehicle.

The officer, however, interpreted the situation differently.

When Finley arrived home, he said he heard sirens outside, reopened his garage door and was confronted by officers with guns drawn.

"This is like, a simple — argumentatively a traffic violation. And now I have a gun in my face and I'm arrested in my driveway and my neighbors are watching," Finley said.

Finley repeatedly told officers he had not intended to flee because he never saw the emergency lights or heard the siren.

Finley said the criminal case hung over him for nearly two years before he was able to present the Tesla footage in court.

"These are all very serious charges. Fleeing the police is a felony. Criminal reckless driving is a misdemeanor, but up to 90 days in jail," Finley said.

After reviewing the video, the judge acquitted Finley before the case was presented to a jury.

Officer resigns

Local perspective:

Chief Matthew Tracht confirmed to FOX 35 News that the officer involved in the incident has now resigned, before the conclusion of an internal investigation into his actions.

The apology

Finley says Chief Matthew Tracht called him to tell him the officer was no longer employed with the Department, and to apologize. Finley says he isn’t sure how sincerely he takes that apology.

"If it was sincere, this would have happened two years ago," Finley told FOX 35 Investigative Reporter Marie Edinger. "They would have said, ‘Hey, we made a mistake, we apologize, what can we do to make it better?’ Instead, I had to be dragged through the criminal justice system, through the mud, my name, my reputation and everything. Then I had to wait two years. Then it took the media, yourself, to get the message out there, before I got any sense of relief, any satisfaction, that there’s justice."

Chief Tracht's statement

What they're saying:

Chief Tracht issued a statement, saying the Winter Springs Police Department remains committed to serving residents with professionalism, fairness, transparency, and respect.

That statement also reads, "Based on the circumstances surrounding this matter, the conduct did not meet the standards and expectations I have for the officers who serve this department and our community.

There is no doubt the situation could have been handled differently, and there are lessons to be learned from how it was addressed. As Chief of Police, I take my responsibility seriously to ensure our officers are held accountable and that we continually evaluate our actions, decisions, and practices to identify opportunities for improvement."

FOX 35’s role

Finley says he isn’t sure the Department would have taken as much action, had it not been for FOX 35’s reporting.

"It's sad that we have to go to the media in the media this what you do is great for our community, it's great for everyone because we don't have a voice without you and with your platform. So I really greatly appreciate that."

What's next:

Finley has retained an attorney, and plans to file a lawsuit seeking damages for the mental anguish he says he suffered, and for the legal bills he incurred in fighting his case, which he believes should never have been filed against him in the first place.

"I stared down the barrel of his gun for no reason. I was put on my knees in my driveway while my neighbors were watching," said Finley. "You can't fix that with an apology."

Finley says several people have reached out to him since seeing his story on FOX 35, and shared on X by Elon Musk.