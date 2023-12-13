'Sex and the City' iconic tutu worn by actress Sarah Jessica Parker is up for auction

article

A recognizable clothing item is officially up for grabs at auction — and Sarah Jessica Parker fans may want to enter a bid.

The iconic pink tutu that character Carrie Bradshaw wore during the opening credits of the hit show "Sex and the City" is now available for purchase at Julien’s Auctions, based in Beverly Hills.

The tutu, which was featured in the show that premiered in June 1998, was originally found for $5 in a bin, according to Julien’s Auctions.

The tutu Carrie Bradshaw wore in the opening credits of "Sex and the City" is up for auction.

Julien’s Auctions co-founder and executive director Martin Nolan told Fox News Digital that the skirt is unique — and holds a generational influence on fashion trends still today.

"This famous tutu [was] found for $5 in a bin by legendary costume designer Patricia Field," he said.

It "broke all the fashion rules by mixing street wear and high fashion — and became one of the first of the show’s many fashion styles that would influence generations of fashionistas and mass market fashion trends up until today."

The tutu from "Sex and the City," bought from a bin and is expected to go for over $8,000 at auction — and maybe even as high as $12,000.

The skirt was found in a $5 bin in New York City’s garment district — and replaced the original outfit idea, said Julien's Auction.

The character of Carrie Bradshaw was originally supposed to wear a spring 1998 Marc Jacobs runway dress.

But Field wanted to put her in something timeless so that the credits wouldn’t clearly show the age in which the show was filmed, according to Julien’s.

Actors (From Left To Right) Willie Garson Stars As Stanford, Sarah Jessica Parker Stars As Carrie, Kristian Davis Stars As Charlotte, Kim Cattrall Stars As Samantha And Cynthia Nixon Stars As Miranda in the HBO comedy series "Sex and the City."

Bradshaw’s three-tiered tulle tutu was worn during the opening credits of the HBO series that ran from 1998 through 2004.

The skirt has an estimated sale price of between $8,000 and $12,000.

The auction kicked off on Dec. 11.

It's called "UNSTOPPABLE: SIGNATURE STYLES OF ICONIC WOMEN IN FASHION" and also features other high-profile fashion looks, including dresses worn by Princess Diana, Grace Kelly and Cher.

A tutu from the "Sex and the City" opening credits has gone up for auction.

The month-long online-only auction will close on Jan. 11, 2024.

For more information on how to bid on the Bradshaw tutu, visit juliensauctions.com.

