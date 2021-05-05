Severe weather continues to threaten South after days of flooding, tornadoes

Severe weather lashed out on the southeastern United States Tuesday evening, bringing heavy rain, dangerous flooding, tornadoes, high winds and hail.

Rescue teams in boats evacuated apartment residents near Birmingham, Alabama after issuing a rare flash flood emergency.

The torrential downpour flooded homes, dumping more than seven inches of water in just a few hours. The severe weather also toppled trees and knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers.

Elsewhere in the South, relentless storms broke off tree limbs and damaged homes from Texas to Virginia, and multiple dangerous tornadoes ripped through sections of the Southeast earlier in the week.

In Tennessee, at least 11 counties were hit by possible EF-0 tornadoes, according to an official with the National Weather Service in Nashville.

Meanwhile, in Mississippi, forecasters confirmed 12 tornadoes Sunday evening and night, including the Yazoo City twister, which stretched for 30 miles.

In Georgia, a dangerous EF-1 tornado left behind a trail of damage on Monday. The tornado was on the ground for 13 minutes traveling 5.8 miles, officials with the National Weather Service said. Winds reached between 105 and 110 mph.

In addition, a tornado touched down in Virginia's Northumberland County on Monday, destroying one home and severely damaging a few others. No one was reported to have been injured.

According to FOX News, at least three people have died in the severe weather since the weekend – two in Georgia and one in Tennessee.

Meanwhile, at least eight people were injured in Texas, when tornadoes flipped tractor-trailers on an interstate and damaged structures.

Storms linger Wednesday

Crews were preparing to continue cleaning up debris and assessing destruction across the region early Wednesday, as some schools canceled classes or moved them online due to damage on campuses and surrounding areas, according to the Associated Press.

More than 100,000 homes and businesses across the south were still without electricity Wednesday afternoon.

Lingering showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday and could turn severe in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, with isolated damaging wind gusts and large hail as the primary concern.

The Storm Prediction Center has also issued a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms that extends from Delaware southwestward to the central Gulf Coast.

"The slow-moving nature of the cold front across the central Gulf Coast could lead to scattered instances of flash flooding today as well. WPC has issued a Marginal Risk of Excessive Rainfall across this area, with a small embedded Slight Risk that includes coastal regions of southeast Mississippi, Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle," the National Weather Service said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.