Severe weather brings heavy rain, storm damage to Alachua County

Strong wind caused some damage in Alachua County on Thursday. A tree fell over onto a family's home and it ripped off part of the roof that hangs off the garage.

The car's inside were damaged, and now the family can't get into the house because it's blocked by that tree. Billy Josie said his grandkids had just returned home from school when a tornado warning was issued for his neighborhood.

"Was watching the news about what was said about the tornado warning, and a few minutes after, I hear a 'boom!' I'm glad it didn't get me my wife and my grands," he said.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone