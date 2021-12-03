Several churches vandalized in DeLand just days apart

Police officer in DeLand are investigating acts of vandalism at several area churches.

St Peter Catholic Church, DeLand Wesleyan Church, and Tacoma Christian were all hit during the week of Thanksgiving. Detectives are still searching for leads in the case.

Some churches had broken windows, at others, statues were toppled. Investigators say there was no sign that the people who did this were trying to break in. There is seemingly no connection between the houses of worship.

If you have any information you are asked to call the DeLand Police at 386-626-7400.

