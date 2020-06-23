Seminole County tax collector indicted for stalking, federal prosecutors say

article

Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg has been indicted by federal prosecutors for stalking and the unlawful use of a means of identification of another person, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez announced the charges on Tuesday. The indictment stated that Greenberg attempted to cause substantial emotional distress to a political opponent who worked at a Florida school. He had letters sent to the school where the employee worked. These claimed to be from an anonymous student of the school. The letter claimed that the school employee had engaged in sexual misconduct with a student.

However, the indictment stated that Greenberg knew this was false.

In addition, Greenberg set up a Facebook account that claimed to belong to a concerned teacher at the school, the indictment said. He made postings with that account falsely claiming that a school employee had engaged in sexual misconduct with a student.

The indictment also said that Greenberg had an imposter Twitter account made of his opponent, where he claimed that he was a segregationist and in favor of white supremacy.

If Greenberg is convicted on both counts, he reportedly faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

