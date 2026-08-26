Seminole County sheriff's detectives investigate death at Tangelo Drive home

The Brief One person was found dead after deputies responded to a reported domestic violence incident in Sanford. Detectives are investigating the death at a home on Tangelo Drive. Authorities say the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.



One person was found dead Wednesday at a Sanford-area home after Seminole County deputies responded to a reported domestic violence incident, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the home on Tangelo Drive, where they found one person dead.

What we know:

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and there was no threat to neighbors.

Detectives remained at the home Wednesday as they worked to determine what happened. Crime scene technicians were processing evidence, while detectives interviewed potential witnesses.

Neighbors said deputies arrived around 11 a.m., and law enforcement remained at the scene for much of the day. Crime scene tape surrounded the front yard, and a sheriff’s office command center was stationed outside the home.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and there was no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office has not released the identity of the person who died or said whether the death is being investigated as a crime. No information about possible arrests or charges was immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.