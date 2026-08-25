Florida homeowner shoots, kills woman outside home in Leesburg, police say

The Brief A Florida homeowner shot and killed a woman who was attempting to enter his home, police said. The shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. at a home on Crest Avenue. The man told police he repeatedly asked the woman to leave and warned that he was armed. He fired a handgun through the door, which shattered a window. The woman ten



A Florida homeowner shot and killed a woman who allegedly attempted to enter his home, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. at a home on Crest Avenue in Leesburg, Florida.

What we know:

According to the Leesburg Police Department, the homeowner told police that he told the woman to leave his property and warned her that he was armed with a gun.

The homeowner told police that he fired his handgun through the door after the woman continued to try and enter his home. The bullet shattered a window. The woman then allegedly reached through the broken window and attempted to open the door from the inside, police said.

The homeowner fired his gun a second time, which struck the woman. She died at the scene, police said.

What we don't know:

Details on the relationship between the homeowner and the woman have not yet been released. Officials have also not shared the woman's name or age, nor the name or age of the homeowner.

Leesburg police said it was working with the State Attorney's Office to determine whether criminal charges are possible, or if the shooting falls under Florida's Stand Your Ground law.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 352-787-2121 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.