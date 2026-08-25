Rockledge man thankful to be alive after lightning sends massive tree shards through house

The Brief A Rockledge home was wrecked by lightning over the weekend. A strong bolt fried a tree and sent dangerous projectiles right into the living room. The people who live there dodged a bullet – and danger – when they happened to be out when the storm moved in.



A Rockledge man says he is thankful to be alive after a powerful weekend storm launched massive logs through his home's window, destroying the exact spot where he usually sits to watch bad weather roll through.

What we know:

On Saturday, lightning struck a 70-foot pine tree outside Curtis Romohr's home on Condado Drive. The lightning strike was so intense it shattered the tree into huge pieces, sending wood shards piercing through multiple windows.

A 30-pound log spiked with sharp wood blasted straight into the house, shattering glass and busting a desk. The strike also fried the home's air conditioning unit, cable box and Wi-Fi system.

A man is thankful to be alive after a lightning strike hit a tree outside his home, sending shards inside.

Romohr, a landscaper and outdoorsman, was out grabbing food with his roommate when the strike hit.

"I was planning on staying home, and we talked about going to get something to eat—and glad I did," Romohr said. "It was quite an explosion. It looked like a tornado hit or a bomb went off."

The heaviest damage landed right in Romohr’s favorite spot to sit and watch storms.

"Probably would've hit me right in the head," Romohr said. "Maybe it wasn’t my time—God thing. I’ve never been scared of lightning in my life. I’m a landscaper, tree trimmer, outdoorsman, but now it’s a little nerve-wracking, a little close, you know."

What's next:

Crews and technicians are working throughout the week to repair the home's air conditioning, cable and internet service.

Romohr and his roommate are cleaning up the debris, boarding up the shattered windows and reassessing where they hang out when the next Central Florida storm strikes.

Work is also underway to remove the tree from the front yard before another storm hits.

A man is thankful to be alive after a lightning strike hit a tree outside his home, sending shards inside.

Tips to stay safe from lightning

What you can do:

Central Florida is known as the lightning capital of the United States. While most people know to head inside during a storm, Romohr's experience highlights the often-overlooked dangers of staying near windows.

"If thunder roars, go indoors—and maybe be careful sitting near the window," Romohr advised.

To protect yourself and your home during a severe thunderstorm, keep these critical safety tips in mind:

Stay Away from Windows and Glass: Strong strikes can launch tree limbs, debris and shattered glass through windows. Stay in interior rooms away from exterior walls.

When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors: If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek shelter immediately inside a substantial building or a hard-topped metal vehicle.

Avoid Corded Electronics and Plumbing: Electricity from a strike can travel through electrical wiring, phone lines and metal plumbing. Unplug sensitive electronics before the storm hits.

Wait 30 Minutes: Stay indoors for at least 30 minutes after you hear the last clap of thunder before heading back outside.