Seminole County schools increasing security after 'vague' social media threat

The Brief Seminole County schools will increase security on Friday "out of an abundance of caution." The decision is in response to an online video that features a masked individual making vague threats toward "schools and educational institutions." Seminole County Public Schools sent a note to parents and staff about the increased law enforcement presence.



Seminole County Public Schools is increasing security at its schools on Friday in response to a video circulating on social media that makes vague threats toward schools.

What we know:

The video shows a person in a mask making threats to "schools and educational institutions," although no threat was made to a specific school, according to an email SPCS sent to parents early Friday.

"At this time, there is no mention of any country, state, county, specific school, school system, or educational institutions, and no information indicating a direct or credible threat to Seminole County Public Schools," the email said.

However, there will be an increased law enforcement presence at Seminole County schools out of an abundance of caution.

"These measures are preventative and reflect our strong partnership with local and state law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the email said.

Federal law enforcement agencies are investigating the origin of the video.

The increased security at Seminole County schools comes a day after Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs was put under a code red after the school received a possible threat that was later determined to be a hoax. Forest City Elementary was also under a code red due to its proximity to Lake Brantley High.

Read the full notice from Seminole County Public Schools below:

Good morning, SCPS Families and Staff,



We want to share an important update regarding school safety.



Overnight, our law enforcement partners received several tips through the SpeakOut hotline related to a social media video that is circulating online. The video shows an individual wearing a mask and making vague statements referencing "schools and educational institutions." At this time, there is no mention of any country, state, county, specific school, school system, or educational institution, and no information indicating a direct or credible threat to Seminole County Public Schools.



Out of an abundance of caution, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has proactively notified all School Resource Officers and deputies, and you may notice additional law enforcement presence across Seminole County today. These measures are preventative and reflect our strong partnership with local and state law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students and staff.



Federal law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the origin of the video. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners and will share updates if new, verified information becomes available.



The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority. We appreciate your continued partnership, vigilance, and trust as we work together to keep our schools safe havens for learning and growth.



Thank you for your continued support.



-Seminole County Public Schools