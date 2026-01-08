Altamonte Springs' Lake Brantley High School code red lifted, Police call possible threat a 'hoax'

The Brief Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs received a possible school threat, Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement investigated the tip, later determining that the tip was a "hoax." There's no current threat to the student or staff, police said.



What we know:

Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs was on code red after the school received a tip about a possible school threat, Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement and K9s conducted a sweep of the campus out of caution regarding the tip, a Seminole County Public School spokesperson told FOX 35 around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 8. Forest City Elementary was also on a code red, due to its proximity to Lake Brantley, the spokesperson said.

The code red was dismissed after the threat was determined to be unverified.

"The FBI and law enforcement will be working to identify the caller," a school spokesperson said in a statement.

There's no current threat to students or staff, Altamonte Springs Police said.