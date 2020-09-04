Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Walt Griffin retiring at end of school year

article

Dr. Walt Griffin, the Superintendent for Seminole County Public Schools, announced that he'll be stepping down at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

He made the announcement via YouTube on Friday.

"I have informed the board that I'd like to retire the Spring of 2021 in conjunction with my 62nd birthday," Griffin said. "I was hoping to announce it this past Spring when I turned 61, but then COVID hit."

This school year marks Dr. Griffin's 40th year as an educator and his 37th year in Seminole County.

MORE NEWS: Volusia County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

He says he is retiring to spend more time with his family. Walt and his wife Lori have been married over 30 years and reside in Oviedo. They have two married children, one granddaughter and two grandsons.

Advertisement

"During his tenure as Superintendent, while working with an extraordinary team and board, there are now no remaining “D” or “F” schools in Seminole County," the district wrote in a statement. "In addition, there has been a massive increase in vocational, career and technical education programs and course enrollment. Minority enrollment in gifted education and advanced courses has exponentially increased."

"Seminole County’s graduation rate is currently at its highest in the district’s history at 92.8%, which is #1 in Central Florida and #1 of the 17 largest districts in Florida....While Dr. Griffin will sorely miss serving the amazing students, families, and staff in Seminole County, he is greatly looking forward to spending quality time with his wife, two children, grandchildren, friends, and family."

(Mobile users watch HERE)