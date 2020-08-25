Seminole County opens portal for residents to apply for up to $5,000 in CARES Act funding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Some residents in Seminole County can receive up to $5,000 in CARES Act funding.
Seminole County opened the online application portal for the money on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Individuals can receive up to $5,000. The money is from the $82 million the county received to address the economic consequences of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Up to $7 million will be given to residents.
Only interested candidates are encouraged to apply and they must meet the following criteria, as stated by the county:
- "Demonstrate you are a United States Citizen or permanent legal resident
- "Demonstrate you are a Seminole County resident
- "Demonstrate you are at least 18 years old
- "Pay rent or mortgage costs in Seminole County. Only rent or mortgage costs will be supported for your main residence which must be located in Seminole County
- "Demonstrate economic impact due to COVID-19. An adult in your household has lost their job, experienced a reduction in work hours, or can document financial hardship as a result of COVID-19."
When applying, the county says to have the following documents ready:
- "Florida Identification: A scanned copy of the front of your Florida driver's license or identification card for an adult in the household
- "Lease or Mortgage: A copy of the mortgage or lease agreement for your residence
- "Utilities: A copy of your utility bill(s) if requesting utility assistance. Eligible utilities are gas, electric, and water
- "Demonstrated Loss Due to COVID-19: Documentation of financial hardship related to COVID-19, such as job loss letter, proof of unemployment, reduced hours at work, or furlough letter."
For more information about the application process, visit the Seminole County website.
The county's Facebook page said that there will be a hotline for all assistance grant questions. Just call 877-330-1818 to speak with someone. There will be both English and Spanish speaking operators and the line will be open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
