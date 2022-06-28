Seminole County leaders remove pet licensing ordinance fee

article

Seminole County leaders have done away with a pet licensing ordinance. The $5 per spayed or neutered pet and $25 per non-spayed or neutered license previously required pet owners to provide annual proof of rabies vaccination and owner information to reunify pets in the event the pet is lost.

County commissioners decided that the ordinance was no longer needed given the increase in popularity of microchipping and other technology linking veterinarian offices with Animal Services to determine pet vaccination status.



Residents adopting a pet will no longer be required to purchase the license, effective immediately. Eliminating the fee also keeps adoption fees lower, commissioners argued. Now through Saturday, July 2, Seminole County Animal Services is offering discounted adoption fees for dogs and cats over six months old as the shelter nears capacity. Cats can be adopted for $10, while dogs can be adopted for $20.

To see pets currently available for adoption, visit www.seminolecountypets.com.

