Seminole County health officials warn of possible wastewater contamination Sweetwater Creek area

The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County (DOH-Seminole) has issued a health advisory to residents and visitors near the Sweetwater Creek area in Central Florida after discovering possible wastewater contamination.

According to a press release, Utilities, Inc. of Florida has reported a large spill of untreated sewage that entered Sweetwater Creek that they said will impact water quality in that area.

"The utilities company is conducting water sampling and will continue to monitor the situation."

People in the area are urged to take the following precautions:

• Avoid contact with water and please do not swim in or fish from the water at this time. It is advised not to use the water as irrigation at this time until all tests come back free of fecal coliform contamination.

• Water contaminated with wastewater overflow presents several health risks to humans. Untreated human sewage with microbes could cause gastrointestinal issues and other conditions.

• Anyone who comes into contact with the creek water should wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking. Children and older adults, as well as people with weakened immune systems, are particularly vulnerable to disease so every precaution should be taken if in contact with the water.

