Seminole County considers raising gas tax from 7 to 12 cents per gallon

The Brief Seminole County may raise its gas tax from 7 to 12 cents per gallon, matching Volusia County’s rate. Residents say the hike would strain budgets already hit by higher food and utility costs. A vote is set for Tuesday, with the increase potentially taking effect in January 2026.



Seminole County residents may soon pay more at the pump as county officials consider increasing the local gas tax from 7 cents to 12 cents per gallon — a 5-cent hike that would match neighboring Volusia County’s rate.

What we know:

Seminole County officials are considering raising the local gas tax from 7 cents to 12 cents per gallon — a 5-cent increase that would align with Volusia County’s current rate. Orange County’s gas tax is lower, at 6 cents.

County leaders say the additional revenue would fund transportation projects designed to improve safety, accessibility, and quality of life across the county.

The Seminole County Board of Commissioners will vote on the measure next Tuesday, and if passed, the increase would take effect Jan. 1, 2026.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released a detailed breakdown of how much revenue the increase would generate annually or a specific list of projects that would benefit. It’s also unclear whether the proposal has enough support among commissioners to pass, given the strong public opposition.

The backstory:

Fuel taxes are a common source of funding for infrastructure improvements, but they can be politically contentious, particularly during periods of high inflation and rising household costs.

Volusia County implemented its current 12-cent tax in recent years, while Orange County has maintained a lower rate. Seminole County’s last gas tax adjustment occurred years ago, before the current economic pressures.

What they're saying:

The proposed increase has sparked frustration among residents who say rising costs are already stretching their budgets.

"Nobody can afford it — I think we need to have some sort of DOGE investigation on the county and see where our money is being wasted!" said Sam Smith, a Seminole County resident who says he fills up his tank roughly three times a week at $65 a fill-up.

Levi Harmon, a local student, said the hike would add up over time.

"It’s just more money every month I’m spending up," he said.

What's next:

The Seminole County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on the proposal next Tuesday. If approved, the new rate would take effect Jan. 1, 2026.