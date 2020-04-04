Seminole County boat ramps to remain closed Monday, will reassess closing longer

Seminole County officials say that all their boat ramps will remain closed on Monday.

They said that they will use this time on Monday to reassess if the boat ramps need to remain closed longer.

The boat ramps closed on Saturday because of "irresponsible boaters," officials said.

They even tweeted about the boaters and included a photo of a large group of boaters gathered together, not practicing social distancing.

For more information, you're asked to visit PrepareSeminole.org or call 407-665-0000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.