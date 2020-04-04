Expand / Collapse search

Seminole County boat ramps to remain closed Monday, will reassess closing longer

Seminole County
Officials will take the time on Monday to reassess if the boat ramps need to remain closed longer.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County officials say that all their boat ramps will remain closed on Monday.

They said that they will use this time on Monday to reassess if the boat ramps need to remain closed longer.

The boat ramps closed on Saturday because of "irresponsible boaters," officials said.

Due to people not taking the statewide stay-at-home order seriously, Seminole County officials said Saturday that they are closing all of the county's boat ramps after large groups of people were found gathering close by.

They even tweeted about the boaters and included a photo of a large group of boaters gathered together, not practicing social distancing.

For more information, you're asked to visit PrepareSeminole.org or call 407-665-0000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.