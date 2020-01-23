Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Sumter County Fairgrounds

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has just completed a week of travel with trips to Europe and South American. Before returning to Washington, DC, he made a stop in Florida.

Secretary Pompeo was invited by the Sumter County Teen Court to speak before a small crowd at the Sumter County Fairgrounds. His remarks focused on foreign policy -- more specifically, spreading democracy and religious freedom around the world.

Pompeo touted accomplishments of the Trump Administration and its strong support for pro-life policy and free markets. The secretary also made an indirect plea to voters to support the direction our country is going in under President Donald Trump’s leadership.

“America will prevail. We should all bet on our nation, we should all support the foreign policy that has been laid out and we should all work together to make sure that we deliver each and every day, a safer, more secure, more prosperous United States of America,” he said.

Pompeo also gave Gov. Ron DeSantis an update on Latin American affairs during a trip to Florida. He met with the governor, elected officials and prominent members of South Florida's Venezuelan community Thursday, the day after the state Senate condemned Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. Pompeo said before the meeting that he wanted to talk about the opportunities and challenges in the face of tyranny in Venezuela and Cuba. In a phone interview, he also talked about U.S. support for opposition leaders in Nicaragua in the quest for fair elections.