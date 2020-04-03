Second Republican to run for Sullivan seat

article

Republicans could be starting to line up to try to replace outgoing state Rep. Jennifer Sullivan, R-Mount Dora, in a Central Florida House district.

Tavares Republican Keith Truenow has opened a campaign account to run this year in House District 31, which is made up of parts of Lake and Orange counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Truenow joined Eustis Republican Randy Glisson, who opened an account March 20 after Sullivan announced she would not run for another term.

Also in the race is Eustis Democrat Debra Kaplan, who opened a campaign account last year. Sullivan, who was first elected to the seat in 2014, had opened an account to run again in November. But Sullivan, who chairs the House Education Committee, announced on the House floor last month that she would not seek reelection.