Second Harvest Food Bank receives $100,000 grant during coronavirus pandemic

The Second Harvest Food Bank received $100,000 in grant money to meet the 80 to 90 percent increase in demand during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Morgridge Family Foundation stated.

Second Harvest delivers meals to food deserts, schools, and mobile pantries. The Morgridge Family Foundation (MFF) grant will reportedly help the organization meet its increasing demand.

MFF announced it invested $1 million to COVID-19 emergency response funding and received more than 600 applications for unrestricted grants.

“While we do not traditionally solicit grant requests, these are untraditional times that call for bold movement from the philanthropic sector,” said Carrie Morgridge, Chief Disruptor and Vice President of the Morgridge Family Foundation,

Second Harvest Food Bank is one of three organizations receiving the highest grant award.

Other organizations receiving grant money include The Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County and the St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners, which provides free childcare to essential staff members such as first responders healthcare providers in the community and Adams 12 Five Start Schools in Thornton, Colorado.

FOX 35 News previously worked with Second Harvest Food Bank, raising over $80,000.

You can donate to Second Harvest Food Bank HERE.