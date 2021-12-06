Expand / Collapse search

Second child dies days after fatal crash near Lake Underhill in Orlando

Orlando
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A second child has died days after a horrific crash in Orlando which also claimed the life of a toddler. 

The crash happened early Thursday morning at the 4100 block of Lake Underhill Road in front of the Enclave at Lake Underhill Apartments. 

According to Orlando police, fire rescue extracted a 2-year-old and a 7-year-old and started life-saving measures.  Both children were transported to the hospital. 

The 2-year-old child was pronounced dead at the hospital and the 7-year-old child died on Monday. 

This crash remains under investigation. 