Second child dies days after fatal crash near Lake Underhill in Orlando

article

A second child has died days after a horrific crash in Orlando which also claimed the life of a toddler.

The crash happened early Thursday morning at the 4100 block of Lake Underhill Road in front of the Enclave at Lake Underhill Apartments.

According to Orlando police, fire rescue extracted a 2-year-old and a 7-year-old and started life-saving measures. Both children were transported to the hospital.

The 2-year-old child was pronounced dead at the hospital and the 7-year-old child died on Monday.

Advertisement

This crash remains under investigation.