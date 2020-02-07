SeaWorld Orlando adds 21 more artists to Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup

article

SeaWorld Orlando kicks off their annual Seven Seas Food Festival on Feb. 8 with an unforgettable concert lineup!

The theme park added several more artists to the event roster this week, including Hunter Hayes, Gretchen Wilson, Sean Paul and Vanilla Ice.

The full lineup is subject to change:



• Feb. 8 – Maddie & Tae

• Feb. 9 – Trace Adkins

• Feb. – Pop 2000 Tour, hosted by Lance Bass of 'N Sync with O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO

• Feb. 16 - Night Ranger

• Feb. 22 – Walk Off the Earth

• Feb. 23 – Dennis DeYoung; The Music of Styx

• Feb. 29 – Grupo Mania

• March 1 – Boyz II Men

• March 7 – AJR

• March 8 – Dylan Scott

• March 14 – Hunter Hayes

• March 15 – Joe Nichols

• March 21 – Yes and Alan Parsons Live Project

• March 22 – Edwin McCain

• March 28 – Gin Blossoms

• March 29 – Village People

• April 4 – Jesse McCartney

• April 5 – Gretchen Wilson

• April 11 – Scotty McCreery

• April 12 – Jeremy Camp

• April 18 – Everclear

• April 19 – Grand Funk Railroad and Blue Oyster Cult

• April 25 – Vanilla Ice and C+C Music Factory

• April 26 – Chris Janson

• May 2 – Billy Ray Cyrus

• May 3 – Sean Paul

Each concert starts at 6:00 p.m. on the scheduled date.

Live concerts are held each weekend during the festival at the park's Bayside Stadium. The event is included in your park admission.

