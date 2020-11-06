SeaWorld hosting 'Christmas Celebration' starting Nov. 14

article

The holidays are fast-approaching, and SeaWorld Orlando is getting into the spirit with a limited-capacity celebration.

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration is taking place Nov. 14 through Dec. 31.

In a news release, SeaWorld Orlando wrote, "Safely experience this year’s holiday spirit as the park is turned into a winter wonderland with more than three million sparkling lights and park-wide holiday activities, in addition to SeaWorld’s one-of-a-kind attractions, thrilling coasters and up-close animal interactions, all with physical distancing measures in place, that make SeaWorld the best place to celebrate the holidays."

Here's a list of SeaWorld's offerings:

New! It’s a Wonderful Night: A New Story to Tell

You haven’t experienced the spirit of the season quite like this before. SeaWorld is bringing over 30 of your favorite Christmas carols back to the stage with new clever surprises and lighthearted laughs. Check back soon for details on this reimagining of an old favorite for SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, coming to the Nautilus Theater with limited capacity and physical distancing.

New! Ice Skating at Bayside Stadium

All-new for this year, guests can now experience outdoor ice skating! You and your family can skate alongside the water of SeaWorld’s central lagoon throughout the day in our beautiful winter wonderland. Capacity will be limited to promote physical distancing and all guests must wear crew length socks and gloves. Additional charge required which includes rental of ice skates, socks and gloves can also be purchased.

New! Hanukkah Celebration

This year, SeaWorld will be celebrating more holidays than ever before. For the first year ever, join us as we honor the festival of lights! From December 10 through 18, gather with your friends and family in a socially distant experience to view the traditional lighting of the menorah throughout Hanukkah.

New! Kwanzaa Festivities

Another new experience for the holidays this year, SeaWorld will celebrate the festivities of Kwanzaa! Taking place December 26 through January 1, guests can enjoy a joyous time of reflection and celebration of African heritage with the nightly lighting of the kinara.

New! Photos with Santa Claus

Take a visit to the top of the world to meet the Arctic’s most famous resident, Santa Claus, at SeaWorld’s Wild Arctic for a safe alternative to family photos with everyone’s favorite jolly elf! One party at a time will greet Santa in the expansive family room and have the opportunity to sit (physically distant) in Santa’s sleigh with Santa seated above and behind, separated by a plexiglass partition. *Photo packages available.

New! Happy Holidays from Sesame Street Land

It’s furry and bright on our favorite street! Join us as we celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa with our Sesame Street friends as they sing and dance to their favorite holiday songs.

Rudolph’s Movie Experience

Rudolph and his friends star in this movie that will get the entire family in the holiday spirit, playing daily in the Sea Port Theater with limited capacity and physical distancing. This special movie experience is approximately 10 minutes long and begins every 30 minutes.

Sea of Trees

Take a walk through a wintery, watery wonderland and immerse yourself in the expansive holiday Sea of Trees Located in SeaWorld’s lagoon where the glistening forest sparkles to music and lights up the water—and your eyes. With 360-degree views from around the park, there is plenty of space to enjoy with safe physical distancing. As the lights dance to holiday classics, your heart will soar with wonder and delight at this truly awe-inspiring Christmas treat. Plus, a magnificent centerpiece towers 70 feet above the water.

Winter Wonderland on Ice

Christmas comes to life on a stage of ice, jewels and lights as skaters dazzle and delight in a show-stopping, ice skating extravaganza with physically distant seating arrangements. A sea of sparkling trees and towering fountains dancing in the background come together to create a don’t-miss experience for the holidays that the entire family will enjoy.



Rudolph’s Christmas Town

Returning for another year of festive fun, guests can immerse themselves in the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Rudolph’s Christmas Town. Stroll outdoors past life-size story book vignettes featuring the classic tale, and meet beloved characters including Rudolph and Bumble. This attraction has limited capacity to promote physical distancing.



Christmas Market

Nestled along the park’s Bayside Pathway, the Christmas market features festive entertainment and delicious culinary delights from an all-NEW chef and mixologist created holiday menu. Guests will also encounter playful elves and a charming model train village. Relax near the warm glow of the fire pit with a fan-favorite seasonal beer or mulled wine, or chose from a variety of NEW unique holiday-inspired beverages rooted in classic Christmas traditions. Limited capacity and physical distancing measures will be in place. These unique limited-time options include specialty cocktails like the “Winter Wonderland Hot Toddy” made with winter cider, honey whiskey and a chain infusion and the festive “Peppermint Cocoa” made with peppermint schnapps.

The spirit of the season is in every bite of holiday food pairings throughout the park such as the ale-cured and smoke-cured pork slider, the mini chicken philly or the “Traditional Christmas Dinner Stack” which layers roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry sauce over texas toast. The market also features a variety of peppermint desserts like the peppermint bark cheesecake. The best way for guests to savor and save during the holidays is with a Christmas Celebration Tasting and Brew Sampler Lanyard, starting at ONLY $35.00 for a 5-punch lanyard or a 10-punch lanyard for $50.00.

A full list of menu options is located here: http://seaworldorlando.com/christmas