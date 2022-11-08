Seattle school shooting: 1 student killed at Ingraham High School, suspect in custody

Police say a suspect is in custody and one person is dead after a shooting at a North Seattle school Tuesday morning.

Just after 2:00 p.m., Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz and Representative Pramila Jayapal held a press conference to provide updates about the shooting. It was quickly announced that the student who was shot had died from their injuries.

Just before 10:00 a.m., officers responded to Ingraham High School on North 135th St. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they immediately entered the school and found a student with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and later died. Their identity has not yet been released.

While students were in lockdown and the suspect was on the run, parents filled the parking lot, waiting for their children to be released.

Many parents reported not receiving any communication from the school about the shooting. Most parents heard from either the news, text messages or word-of-mouth from neighbors.

Reunification site for Ingraham High School students and families

The campus was placed on lockdown and police secured the campus.

Before noon, students were released one classroom at a time.

Police have set up a location at Meridian Avenue North and North 135th Street for families to reunite with students.

If a student is 18, they are allowed to leave as long as they check out.

Seattle police said they are working on a transportation plan for students who cannot be picked up at the reunification site.

The school district said that classes will be canceled for Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Ingraham High School. Families and students are advised to check online for updates.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.