Seattle school shooting: 1 student killed at Ingraham High School, suspect in custody

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:40PM
U.S.
FOX 13 Seattle

Community, students react after deadly shooting at Ingraham High School

A teen was shot and killed at Ingraham High School, and a suspect was later taken into custody. The motive for the shooting is unclear and school is closed on Wednesday.

SEATTLE - Police say a suspect is in custody and one person is dead after a shooting at a North Seattle school Tuesday morning.

Just after 2:00 p.m., Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz and Representative Pramila Jayapal held a press conference to provide updates about the shooting. It was quickly announced that the student who was shot had died from their injuries.

Seattle Police Chief addresses school shooting in North Seattle

Seattle Police say the gunman who shot another person inside Ingraham High School is now in custody. The victim is at Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Just before 10:00 a.m., officers responded to Ingraham High School on North 135th St. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they immediately entered the school and found a student with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and later died. Their identity has not yet been released. 

While students were in lockdown and the suspect was on the run, parents filled the parking lot, waiting for their children to be released. 

Many parents reported not receiving any communication from the school about the shooting. Most parents heard from either the news, text messages or word-of-mouth from neighbors.

Seattle parent received no communication from high school during shooting

Parents of Ingraham High School say they did not receive any communication about the school being on lockdown for an active shooter situation.

Reunification site for Ingraham High School students and families

The campus was placed on lockdown and police secured the campus. 

Before noon, students were released one classroom at a time.

Police have set up a location at Meridian Avenue North and North 135th Street for families to reunite with students.  

If a student is 18, they are allowed to leave as long as they check out. 

Seattle police said they are working on a transportation plan for students who cannot be picked up at the reunification site. 

The school district said that classes will be canceled for Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Ingraham High School. Families and students are advised to check online for updates.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Parents talk about shooting at North Seattle high school

Police said one person is injured after reports of a shooting at a North Seattle school.

Husband of teacher at Ingraham High School shares his reaction after shooting

The husband of a teacher at Ingraham High School talks to FOX 13 Seattle, sharing the back-and-forth text conversations with his wife during the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.