Search underway in Polk County for 2 adults who may have drowned in lake

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a search is underway for two people who may have drowned in a lake Saturday.

According to a news release, the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said they began receiving calls about two adults who are believed to have drowned around 5 p.m.

The PCSO Marine Unit and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) are conducting a search for the two missing adults at Lake Eloise in Winter Haven.

Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the Lake Summit boat ramp and Lake Summit and Lake Eloise until further notice.

No other details have been released.