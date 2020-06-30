Search underway for possible missing diver at Wekiva Springs State Park

article

Crews are searching for a possible missing diver at Wekiva Springs State Park on Tuesday.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the park around 11 a.m. Fire Rescue says there were three reports of a free diver who didn't resurface.

Rescue divers searched the water for 45 minutes and in three caves, but so far have not found anything.

Search efforts have been turned over to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. FOX 35 News reporter Matt Trezza is on the scene. We'll have details as authorities release them.