Search underway for missing 12-year-old Orlando girl

The Orlando Police Department says that they are attempting to locate a missing child.

They said that 12-year-old Kyla Masters is missing. She was last seen on Ivey Lane around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. She was reportedly wearing blue jeans, a grey sweater, and a green shirt with the letters 'MTV' on it.

She is about five-feet, six-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, police said.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.