Search underway for 3 men in Bushnell area prompting heavy law enforcement presence

There is a large law enforcement presence in Bushnell as a search is underway for three men.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol and deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office are looking for "three black males that are on foot" in the area of county roads 624 and 476. This area is just west of Interstate 75 near exit 314. A Sumter County Sheriff's Office helicopter is also assisting in the search.

One of the subjects was not wearing any shoes or a shirt. Another may be wearing blue sweatpants and a white T-shirt.

"They all have short hair," read a statement from the Sheriff's Office. "It is unknown if the subjects have weapons."

Authorities did not specify why the men are being sought.

If you see subjects matching these descriptions, please do not approach, they said. Call the Sumter County Sheriffs Office at 352 793 2621 or 911 if you have any information pertaining to these subjects.

