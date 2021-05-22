Police: Man dies after shooting at Gainesville-area car wash

article

The Gainesville Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in the shooting death of a man at a car wash.

Investigators said Bobby Hopkins, Jr. was found with a gunshot wound at the Swamp Car Wash on Saturday.

He was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital emergency room, where he died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to officials.

Detectives are asking anyone with information in the case to call Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867 or contact Gainesville Police Department Detective J. Castor at 352-872-2101.