Search for missing boater closes Lakefront boat ramp in St. Cloud, officials say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Osceola County
Crews are searching for a missing boater at the Lakefront boat ramp in St. Cloud. (Photo via St. Cloud Fire Rescue Department)

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The boat ramp at Lakefront Park in St. Cloud is closed Sunday morning as crews search for a boater who went missing after reportedly jumping off a boat and not resurfacing, according to the St. Cloud Fire Rescue Department.

The search for the missing boater, who has not been publicly identified, began Saturday night, according to a post on the fire department's Facebook page. 

Multiple agencies, including Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the search.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 35 News for updates. 