Search for missing boater closes Lakefront boat ramp in St. Cloud, officials say

article

The boat ramp at Lakefront Park in St. Cloud is closed Sunday morning as crews search for a boater who went missing after reportedly jumping off a boat and not resurfacing, according to the St. Cloud Fire Rescue Department.

The search for the missing boater, who has not been publicly identified, began Saturday night, according to a post on the fire department's Facebook page.

Multiple agencies, including Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the search.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 35 News for updates.